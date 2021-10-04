Scope

The Imaging and Diagnostic Tools for Dementia section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing clinical imaging, diagnosis, and interpretation of data in neurodegenerative disorders leading to dementia.

Led by Prof. Karsten Mueller from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences (Leipzig, Germany), this multidisciplinary Frontiers in Dementia section welcomes submissions in the various domains of clinical imaging including medical imaging technologies, such as radiology (e.g., MRI), nuclear medicine (e.g., PET) and other signal sources (e.g., EEG, NIRS,) as well as data science and artificial intelligence approaches to turn data into information and useful knowledge.

We invite authors to present reports on their ideation, development, and validation, whether it be help in their diagnosis or prognosis or orient and monitor pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

clinical applications in medical imaging

correlating imaging findings with clinical outcomes and disease progression

developments of medical imaging tools and modalities

development and validation of diagnostic tools and methods

identification and validation of approaches for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment monitoring

image processing and analysis techniques for medical images

imaging-based approaches in drug development and therapeutic interventions

innovative imaging technologies, methodologies, and applications

studies on the role of imaging in personalized medicine and precision healthcare

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative disorders leading to dementia, and SDGs 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Submissions are considered out of the scope of this section if they do not explicitly focus on the role or application of imaging or diagnostic tools in the context of dementia. Studies focusing on genetic factors or biomarkers are also not considered for this section and should be submitted to the section Genetics and Biomarkers in Dementia.

All Frontiers in Dementia publications require person-centred language. We will not consider manuscripts that label, belittle, or depersonalize people living with dementia. All authors, editors, and reviewers should consult the person-centred language guidelines provided by Alzheimer's societies.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical imaging and data science to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.

Frontiers in Dementia also offers the following specialty sections: