Scope

The Dental Materials section is dedicated to publishing research that explores the innovative materials and devices integral to modern clinical dentistry. This section welcomes comprehensive research manuscripts, reviews, and case studies that delve into the development, characterization, and application of dental materials.

Led by Dr. Josette Camilleri from the University of Birmingham, the Dental Materials section welcomes submissions in the various domains of dental medicine, which connect the development, characterization, and application of dental materials.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

material characterization in dentistry

physical and mechanical testing of dental materials

chemical testing of dental materials

biological testing of dental materials (in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo)

innovative materials and technologies

dental devices and their applications

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the characterization, testing, and application of dental materials and devices.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Our goal is to foster a deeper understanding and advancement of dental materials, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes in clinical dentistry. We invite authors to contribute novel research that bridges the gap between material science and dental practice.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dental medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.