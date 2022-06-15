Scope

The Endodontics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study, prevention, and treatment of dental pulp and peri-radicular tissues.

Led by Dr. Paul Cooper from the University of Otago, the Endodontics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of dental medicine, which connect the understanding between clinical practice and research advancements.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

dental pulp biology

dental pulp diseases

dental trauma

endodontic materials

endodontic techniques

peri-radicular diseases

peri-radicular tissue regeneration

root canal treatment

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the focus area of endodontics, aiming to improve clinical practice and research in the field.

The primary focus of the Endodontics section is to advance knowledge and improve clinical practice in the field of endodontics, contributing to the broader goal of SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Endodontics section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on endodontic-related topics. While the section acknowledges the importance of general dentistry, orthodontics, prosthodontics, pediatric dentistry, dental public health, oral surgery & medicine, and periodontics, these areas are outside the scope of this section. Studies that do not relate to the diagnosis, prevention, or treatment of diseases and injuries of the dental pulp or periapical tissues are also considered outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dental medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.