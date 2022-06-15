Scope

The Oral-Systemic Immunology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the immunological interactions between the oral cavity and the rest of the body.

Led by Dr. Nadya Lumelsky from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Dr. Cristiane Miranda Franca from Oregon Health and Science University, the Oral-Systemic Immunology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of dental medicine, which explore the connections between oral and systemic health and disease.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

animal models for investigating oral-systemic crosstalk

causal relationships between oral and systemic comorbidities

common and dissimilar biomarkers of oral and systemic diseases

effect of the oral microbiota on systemic health

oral dysbiosis and systemic disease

pathogenic immune cell transmigration from the oral cavity

role of trained immunity, immune priming, and immune activation in oral-systemic crosstalk

systemic effects of oral inflammatory mediators

systemic expansion of the oral microbiota

systemic reservoirs for oral pathogens

tools development for advancing the understanding of mechanisms of causality between oral and systemic diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the causal relationships between oral and systemic health and disease, focusing on mechanistic aspects rather than correlative findings.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Oral-Systemic Immunology section does not consider submissions that focus on correlative rather than causal relationships between oral and systemic diseases. Additionally, submissions lacking strong emphasis on mechanistic relationships between oral and systemic co-morbidities are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dental medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.