Scope

The Pediatric Dentistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on dentistry for children and adolescents.

Led by Dr. Tammy Duangthip from The Ohio State University, the Pediatric Dentistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric dentistry, which address the unique needs of this specific population.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

Prevention and Disease Management:

Strategies to prevent dental caries, periodontal diseases, dental trauma and other oral health issues in children and adolescents

Evaluating the efficacy and safety of new treatments or interventions in pediatric dental care

Technological Advances:

Application of new technologies, digital dentistry, teledentistry, and their implications for pediatric care

Biomaterials used in pediatric dental treatments

Behavior Management:

Psychological and behavioral approaches to pediatric patient care

Growth and Development:

Studies on craniofacial complex growth and development

Orthodontic treatment and management

Prenatal impacts on dentition

Public Health and Policy:

Epidemiological studies on pediatric dental health

Public health initiatives and policies to improve pediatric oral health

Special Health Care Needs:

Dental care approaches for children with special health care needs

Multidisciplinary care strategies involving pediatric dentistry

Education and Training:

Innovative educational methods and curricula in pediatric dentistry

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the specialized dental care required for children and adolescents.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance pediatric dentistry towards SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Pediatric Dentistry section does not consider studies unrelated to the oral health and dental care of children and adolescents. Exclusions include local prevalence reports, adult dentistry, and non-dental medical treatments. Research without a direct impact on pediatric oral health practices is also excluded and may be better suited for local journals or other specialized sections.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric dentistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.