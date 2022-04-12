Main content

Scope The Pediatric Dentistry section of Frontiers in Dental Medicine publishes high-quality clinical and translational research focused on dentistry for children and adolescents. Similar to medicine, the field of dentistry requires that treatments for children and adolescents be customized, and the Pediatric Dentistry section is important because it focuses on a special segment of the population that needs specific attention. There is particularly the need for research on adolescents, who are understudied. Areas of interest include but are not limited to the following topics: - Interventions for individuals at higher risk for dental caries - Early detection of periodontal risk factors - Dental trauma - Disturbances of dental and craniofacial developments - Domestic violence - Impact of overall health on oral health of children and adolescents - Prenatal impacts on the future of the dentition - The transition from childhood to adolescence and the changes in oral health risks All studies must contribute insights into the modern practice of pediatric dentistry. Reports dealing with local prevalences are better suited for local journals. Results of interventions and measurements of patient-centered outcomes suit well the Pediatric Dentistry specialty section. Frontiers in Dental Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

