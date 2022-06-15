Scope

The Periodontics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on maintaining periodontal and peri-implant homeostasis for oral and general health.

Led by Dr. Hatice Hasturk from The ADA Forsyth Institute, the Periodontics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of dental medicine, which aim to close knowledge gaps and push scientific boundaries in oral and overall health interaction.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

antimicrobial strategies and infection control

artificial intelligence-based diagnostics and prognostics

epidemiology (clinical, molecular, and genomic)

innovative regenerative materials and methods

mechanical and behavioral biofilm control

risk factors, diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers

supportive therapy

wound healing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the complex prophylactic and therapeutic challenges in maintaining or establishing periodontal and peri-implant equilibrium and the impact on overall health.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Periodontics section does not consider submissions that lack a clear focus on periodontal health, disease, or treatment. Research that primarily addresses general dentistry or other dental specialties, without a direct connection to periodontal and peri-implant homeostasis, will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dental medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.