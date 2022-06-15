Scope

The Reconstructive Dentistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on restorative and prosthetic dentistry with an emphasis on translational and clinical studies.

Led by Dr. Mutlu Özcan from the University of Zurich, the Reconstructive Dentistry section welcomes submissions in various domains of reconstructive dentistry, which connect the gap between research and clinical practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adhesive dentistry

additive and subtractive manufacturing

dental biomaterials

dental technologies

digital technologies

direct or indirect tooth-borne reconstructions

esthetics

fixed prosthodontics

implant prosthodontics

minimally invasive dentistry

occlusion

orthodontics

removable prosthodontics

translational research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the direct or indirect reconstruction of missing dental tissues or the application of tooth-, implant-, or mucosa-borne prosthetic appliances and their longevity.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of reconstructive dentistry to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.