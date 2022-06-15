Scope

The Regenerative Dentistry section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of tooth development, replacement, and repair for the formulation of novel, biological-based therapies in dentistry.

Led by Dr. Paul Sharpe from King's College London, and Dr. Han Sung Jung from Yonsei University, the Regenerative Dentistry section welcomes submissions in the various domains of dental research, which connect between the advancement of regenerative dentistry and interdisciplinary approaches.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioengineering and bioprinting

development and evolution

human genetics

mineralisation

stem cells

tissue repair and regeneration

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the relationship between these topics and their impact on the field of regenerative dentistry.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

The Regenerative Dentistry section does not consider submissions that lack a focus on dental tissue regeneration, repair, or replacement. Studies unrelated to the development or application of regenerative techniques, materials, or technologies in the dental field are outside the scope of this section.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dental research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.