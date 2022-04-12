Main content

Specialty chief editor francisco nociti Faculdade de Odontologia de Piracicaba, Universidade Estadual de Campinas Piracicaba , Brazil Specialty Chief Editor Systems Integration

Scope Systems Integration aims to use a holistic approach to define factors affecting the dental-oral-craniofacial region in the context of the whole body, with the goal of building a capacity to apply systems analytic and it endeavours to improve oral and overall health outcomes for all communities. To achieve this goal, we encourage submissions from those focused on transdisciplinary systems-based approaches across a broad range of areas from basic science, to clinical, to translational and to include but not limited to behavioral and social sciences, artificial intelligence, bioinformatics, population science and policy health research. Research focused on the development and use of novel tools and technologies are encouraged. We hope to attract researchers interested in i) defining the mechanisms behind a reaction, ii) using existing and developing new tools and technologies to advance diagnostics and treatments for dental-oral-craniofacial (DOC) in the context of systemic diseases and conditions, iii) developing healthcare delivery systems and policies, iv) including DOC area in developing behavioral/social models to improve health and v) adopting metabolic modeling tools in the biopharmaceutical industry. Areas covered by this section include, but are not limited to: Public health and policies;

Large scale data analysis;

Healthcare topics in general;

Saliva-oriented research;

Drug development;

Dental-oral-craniofacial correlated areas;

Rare diseases;

Education;

One health;

EcoHealth;

Computational systems modelling. Studies must contribute insights into novel, innovative and practical approaches to strengthen health systems through systems thinking as a means of overcoming the challenge of going from the molecular/microscopic level to the full system/macroscopic perspective. Studies focused solely on demonstrating associations between oral and systemics diseases are not within the scope of this section. Aspects relating to this topic operate in close collaboration with many of our sister Journals, including Frontiers in Oral Health. Frontiers in Dental Medicine is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

