Scope

The Systems Integration section is dedicated to publishing research focused on holistic approaches to understanding the dental-oral-craniofacial region in the context of the whole body.

Led by Dr. Francisco Nociti from ADA Science & Research Institute, American Dental Association, the Systems Integration section welcomes submissions in various domains of dental and oral health research, which connect interdisciplinary systems-based approaches to improve health outcomes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

computational systems modeling relevant to dental-oral-craniofacial health

dental-oral-craniofacial correlated areas

drug development

education

broader healthcare topics with implications for dental-oral-craniofacial health

one health

public health and policies

rare diseases

saliva-oriented research

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about innovative and practical approaches to strengthen health systems through systems thinking, with a specific focus on the dental-oral-craniofacial region and its relation to systemic diseases and conditions. Papers that do not pertain to dental-oral-craniofacial health are not suitable for submission.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 4 (Quality Education).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of dental and oral health research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.