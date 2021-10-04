Scope

The Detector Physics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the physics enabling radiation sensors, from the moment an interaction takes place to the point where a signal is recorded.

Led by Dr. Diego Gonzalez-Diaz from the Galician Institute of High Energy Physics, the Detector Physics section welcomes theoretical, experimental, and computational submissions discussing working principles of radiation detectors for particle and nuclear physics, and applied research.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

ageing

breakdown and spark-quenching

calorimetry, timing and tracking

detector modelling

electron, ion and hole transport in electric and magnetic fields

fluid dynamics

fundamentals and new concepts in signal sensing

homeland-security, biological, medical and other applied research

interactions of radiation with matter

methods in electrostatics, signal induction, and transport

radiopurity

reconstruction of low-energy events

scintillation

transfer reactions between chemical compounds (Penning, wavelength-shifting, charge-exchange, ion-ion recombination, ion capture)

vacuum, gas, liquid and solid -based sensors

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the principles, techniques, and applications related to radiation detection and sensor technology.

Detector physics has at its core elements that are often found in transversal disciplines. This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of detector science and technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.