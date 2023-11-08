Scope

The Disaster Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on enhancing knowledge and understanding in the field of disaster medicine.

Led by Prof. Ives Hubloue from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB), the Disaster Medicine section welcomes submissions in various domains of disaster medicine, which aim to improve planning, preparedness, and response to natural and man-made disasters.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

civilian and military coordination

counter terrorism medicine

crisis management and leadership

disaster medicine education and training

mass casualty management

organization of medical resources in emergency situations

transport and treatment of patients

triage

use of new technologies in disaster preparedness, response and training and education (AR,VR,UAV)

risk analysis

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the effective medical care and management in the immediate aftermath of disasters and improvement of planning and preparedness for potential disaster scenarios.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance disaster medicine in line with SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of disaster medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.