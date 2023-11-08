Scope

The Pediatric Emergency Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in the care of children and young people in acute medical settings.

Led by Dr. Richard Hamilton, from Drexel University, the Pediatric Emergency Medicine section welcomes submissions in the various domains of pediatric emergency medicine, which address the unique challenges and needs of this population.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

abuse, including non-accidental, psychological, and emotional

health services delivery and management in the acute care setting

major incident management

management of the critically ill and injured neonate, child, and young person

management of the death in the emergency department, expected or otherwise

mental health, learning disabilities, and autism in the acute care setting

pre-hospital emergency care

resuscitation

toxicology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of pediatric emergency medicine ranging from emergency care delivered to children in the newborn period outside of neonatal and obstetric units to emergency care delivered to young adults.

The articles in this section focus on the care of children and young people in the acute setting. General pediatric topics and articles relating to non-acute care of pediatrics are outside the remit of this section and may be more suited to the Frontiers in Pediatrics journal.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance pediatric emergency medicine and acute care delivery in relation to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of pediatric emergency medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.