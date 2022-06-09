patrick van de voorde
Ghent University Hospital
Ghent, Belgium
Specialty Chief Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
Centro Hospitalar Universitário de São João (CHUSJ)
Porto, Portugal
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
Landesklinikum Neunkirchen
Neunkirchen, Austria
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
University of Health Sciences (Turkey)
Istanbul, Türkiye
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
Department of Neurology, Tallaght Hospital
Dublin, Ireland
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
Faculty of Medicine, Laval University
Québec, Canada
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
Self-Defense Forces Central Hospital
Tokyo, Japan
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
University of Crete
Rethymno, Greece
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
DEPARTMENT OF EMERGENCY MEDICINE, FACULTY OF MEDICINE, UNIVERSITY OF THESSALY
Larissa, Greece
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
Department of Emergency Medicine, Medical University of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
General-Maternity District Hospital Helena Venizelou
Athens, Greece
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine
Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hospital
Guangzhou, China
Associate Editor
Resuscitation and Cardiac Emergency Medicine