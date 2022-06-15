Scope

The Clinical Drug Safety section welcomes high-quality research that advances the understanding, monitoring, and prevention of medication-related risks across the drug lifecycle. Both original research and translational studies that inform clinical practice are of particular interest.

Led by Prof. Marco Tuccori from University of Verona, the Clinical Drug Safety section welcomes submissions that advance understanding of the safety profiles, utilization guidance, and real-world safety of drugs and related interventions that impact clinical practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

risk minimization strategies

benefit-risk assessment

medication error prevention

qualitative assessment of new signals (causality assessment)

drug interactions (drug-drug, drug-food, drug-disease)

clinical implications of novel therapeutic approaches

patient-centric safety outcomes

integration of digital tools and artificial intelligence in drug safety monitoring

diagnostics, treatment and prevention of iatrogenic diseases (drug-induced disease)

medication review and deprescribing

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about characterization of drug-related events including clinical presentation, severity grading, timelines, mechanism of action (pharmacological, immunological, idiosyncratic), dose-response relationship, preventability and treatment. They could also provide population-level impact information such as incidence and prevalence of safety outcomes across different patient groups, risk stratification by age, sex, genetics, comorbidities, polypharmacy, ethnicity, or organ function, real-world treatment adherence and its effect on safety outcomes. Furthermore, use of AI for causal inference, digital tools (wearables, mobile apps) for real-time monitoring and integration of patient-generated health data will be considered.

Submissions focusing on topics that do not directly pertain to clinical aspects of adverse drug reactions, including quantitative only or poorly clinically-substantiated signal detection studies will not be considered for publication in this section.

We encourage submissions of Original Research, Reviews and Systematic Reviews, Policy Brief, General Commentary and Case Reports that provide insightful discussions and findings related to clinical implication of adverse drug reactions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance Sustainable Development Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

Submissions to this multidisciplinary section should not only report safety findings, but contextualize them within patient risk profiles, regulatory frameworks, and real-world clinical impact, providing actionable insights that advance both scientific knowledge and clinical decision-making. This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of clinical drug safety to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.