giovanni adami
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
University of Verona
Verona, Italy
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
University of Chile
Santiago, Chile
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
National Institute of Cardiology Ignacio Chavez
Mexico, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Rosario University
Bogotá, Colombia
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Hospital Alemán
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
University of Modena and Reggio Emilia
Modena, Italy
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Department of Internal Medicine and Medical Specialties, School of Medical and Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Genoa
Genova, Italy
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Hospital Angeles Pedregal
Mexico City, Mexico
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Independent researcher
Trikala, Greece
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
The Parker Institute, Copenhagen University Hospital
Copenhagen, Denmark
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
George Institute for Global Health, University of New South Wales
Newtown, Australia
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Nicolae Testemiţanu State University of Medicine and Pharmacy
Chișinău, Moldova
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Central Military Hospital
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety
Health Education North West
Manchester, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Clinical Drug Safety