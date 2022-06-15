Scope

The Maternal-Fetal Medicine section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the safety and effectiveness of pharmacological treatments, medical devices, and policies related to maternal and fetal health.

Led by Dr. Alice Panchaud from the University of Bern, the Maternal-Fetal Medicine section welcomes submissions in various domains of maternal and fetal medicine, which connect the understanding of drug and medical device safety and effectiveness in the context of maternal and fetal health.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applied methodological research in pharmacological treatments and medical devices in obstetrics

research addressing regulations and policies related to maternal and fetal pharmacological treatments or medical devices

research addressing the utilization, adherence, pharmacokinetic, safety, or effectiveness of medications in maternal and fetal medicine

research addressing the utilization, safety/complications, or effectiveness of medical devices and obstetrical procedures

studies on the safe use of prescribed medicine during breastfeeding and postpartum, including assessment of potential impacts on breast milk composition, neonatal health and maternal recovery

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the safety and effectiveness of drugs and medical devices related to maternal and fetal health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the maternal and fetal health, pharmacological treatments, medical devices, and policies, in alignment with SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of maternal and fetal medicine to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.