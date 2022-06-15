Scope

The Vaccine Safety and Regulation section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the study of vaccine safety, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory decision-making.

Led by Dr. Florence Van Hunsel from the Netherlands Pharmacovigilance Centre Lareb, the Vaccine Safety and Regulation section welcomes submissions in the various domains of drug safety and regulation, which connect the evaluation of vaccine safety and the regulatory decision-making process.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

case reports/series on vaccine-related safety issues

development and application of innovative methods or novel data sources for vaccine pharmacovigilance

impact assessment of regulatory actions for vaccines

regulatory decision making in the life-cycle of vaccines, including the role of different stakeholders in vaccine safety and regulation

studies for vaccine safety assessment (in specific vaccines or subgroups of users) such as observational and experimental studies, systematic reviews, and meta-analysis of clinical trials

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the safety evaluation and regulatory decision-making for vaccines.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the vaccine safety and regulation, pharmacovigilance, and regulatory decision-making (SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of drug safety and regulation to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.