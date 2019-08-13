Main content

Scope The evolutionary significance of social behavior remains one of the more intriguing questions in biology. While Darwin recognized that the sterile workers of social insects represents a difficulty for his theory, he regarded it as no greater than that of any other striking organismic feature. While subsequent theory has largely resolved Darwin’s ‘difficulty’, explaining the details of the extraordinary diversity of social behavior across the full spectrum of organisms remains an enduring challenge. Social Evolution will provide a forum for this research by publishing a variety of article styles that consider the evolution of social behavior, and the evolution of the underlying mechanisms that facilitate social behavior. Importantly, Social Evolution aims to promote conceptual advances that go beyond taxonomic boundaries, and thus will publish articles from across the taxonomic spectrum, from bacteria, through invertebrates, to vertebrates. Social Evolution takes a broad interpretation of the discipline – to understand the evolution of those social behaviors that have positive fitness consequences for individuals other than the actor, drawing on insights from the range of social organizations variously described as subsociality, communal and cooperative breeding, primitive eusociality, and advanced eusociality. Social Evolution encourages theoretical and empirical studies, with the latter having a strong conceptual framework and rigorous experimental or sampling design. Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution is member of the Committee on Publication Ethics.

Facts Short name Front. Ecol. Evol.

Abbreviation fevo

Electronic ISSN 2296-701X

Indexed in Scopus, Web of Science Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE), Google Scholar, DOAJ, CrossRef, Semantic Scholar, Ulrich's Periodicals Directory, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE

Impact 4.493 Impact Factor 4.2 CiteScore

