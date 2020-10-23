alexei fedorov
Berkeley Lab (DOE)
Berkeley, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Superconducting Materials
National Institute of Technology Agartala
Jirania, India
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
The University of Manchester
Manchester, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
City University of Hong Kong
Kowloon, Hong Kong, SAR China
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
University of Rome Tor Vergata
Roma, Italy
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
Southwest Jiaotong University
Chengdu, China
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
University of South Carolina
Columbia, United States
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, United States
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)
Gaithersburg, United States
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, United States
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
School of Physics, Faculty of Science, University of the Witwatersrand
Johannesburg, South Africa
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
Sapienza University of Rome
Rome, Italy
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS)
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
Shanghai University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
School of Physics, Peking University
Beijing, China
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials
Fudan University
Shanghai, China
Associate Editor
Superconducting Materials