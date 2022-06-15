Scope

The Bioelectronics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the use of electronics and electrical engineering principles in living systems, medicine, bio-inspired electronics and electronic mechanisms in biological structures.

Led by Dr. Jamal Deen from McMaster University, the Bioelectronics section welcomes submissions in various domains of bioelectronics, which connect the fields of living systems and electronics for innovative medical and healthcare applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioelectronic devices and systems for human sensory applications

bioelectronic devices and systems for medicine and healthcare, including personal health monitoring

bioelectronic devices and systems for monitoring and treating chronic diseases

bioelectronic devices and systems for therapeutics or electrical stimulation

bioelectronics for body sensor networks

bioelectronics for cybermedicine and cyberhealthcare

bioelectronic materials

bioelectronic stimulators

bioelectronic technologies and applications

biosensors using electronic principles

biomimetic systems

flexible electronics for healthcare applications

implantable and epidermal electronics

smart prosthetics

smart software for bioelectronics systems

wearable electronics for healthcare applications, such as diagnosis, screening, and monitoring

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development and application of bioelectronic technologies in medicine, healthcare or other areas.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that cover SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioelectronics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.