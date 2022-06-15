Scope

The Flexible and Printed Electronics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development, fabrication and application of flexible and printed electronic devices and systems.

Led by Dr. Jr Hau He from City University of Hong Kong, the Flexible and Printed Electronics section welcomes submissions in various domains of flexible and printed electronics, which connect advanced smart materials to future functional and integrated devices.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

batteries

bioelectronics

chip-on-flex

conformable electronics

device modeling

e-textiles

EGOFETs

electrodes and substrates for flexible and printed electronics

functional inks and printable materials (conducting, semiconducting, dielectric)

emerging applications like photocatalysis, thermoelectrics, neuromorphic devices, photodetectors, photocapacitors, and sensors

IoT devices

large area flexible electronics

low power flexible electronics

material discovery for flexible electronics

printed flexible devices such as information displays, lighting, sensors, solar energy conversion-harvesting and storage, and ubiquitous electronics

printing processes including roll-to-roll, ink-jet, aerosol-jet, gravure, and 3D-4D printing

stability of flexible electronic devices

stretchable and healable flexible devices

transparent electrodes and conductive films

integration of flexible and printed electronics with conventional electronics

ultra-thin flexible devices

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the flexible substrates, printable materials or advanced processes that can enable flexible manufacturing.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the development of SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure), and SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of flexible and printed electronics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.