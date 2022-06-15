Scope

The Industrial Electronics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on emerging trends and practices in industrial electronics development.

Led by Dr. Ka Wai Cheng from Hong Kong Polytechnic University, the Industrial Electronics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of industrial electronics, which connect theory and applications to enhance industrial systems and processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

component manufacturing technologies

control and signal processing

electric motor and drives

electric vehicle

electromagnetic compatibility

energy storage

industrial or aerospace power supply

intelligent systems

new energy sources including fuel cell, flow battery, and future battery

robotic power and actuators

sensors and monitoring

smart mobility

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about advancements in industrial electronics, smart and intelligent systems, power and energy conversion, and manufacturing applications.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance industrial electronics development, smart and intelligent systems, power and energy conversion, and manufacturing applications including those that address SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of industrial electronics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.