Scope

The Integrated Circuits and VLSI Systems section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the development and application of integrated circuits and Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) technologies.

Led by Dr. Subhasish Mitra from Stanford University and Dr. Yu Cao from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the Integrated Circuits and VLSI Systems section welcomes submissions on these powerful systems, from portable devices (Augmented / Virtual reality, smartphones, tablets, notebooks) all the way to cloud-based servers, that are shaping almost every aspect of our lives: communication, commerce and finance, transportation, entertainment, education, scientific research, public administration, and even socializing. These systems enable instantaneous, personalized, and contextual access to massive amounts of data and services. This section comprehensively covers various aspects of integrated circuits and VLSI: from design and design automation at the device, circuit and architecture levels all the way to system-level performance, energy efficiency and robustness. Nanotechnologies and NanoSystems beyond traditional silicon CMOS are also covered.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

analog/mixed-signal/RF circuits and systems

cyber-physical/embedded systems

digital circuits, architectures, and systems

electronic design automation

memory technologies, circuits, and systems

modeling at device, circuit, and system levels

nanotechnologies and nanosystems beyond traditional silicon CMOS

robust systems: bugs, manufacturing defects, reliability, security

VLSI systems for machine learning and machine learning for VLSI systems

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, performance, and application of integrated circuits and VLSI systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of integrated circuits and VLSI to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.