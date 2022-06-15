Scope

The Nano- and Microelectronics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing nano- and micro-scale electronic devices and their applications.

Led by Dr. Giuseppe Iannaccone from the University of Pisa, the Nano- and Microelectronics section welcomes submissions in various domains of small-scale electronics, which connect the development and understanding of advanced electronic devices and their underlying technologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

bioinspired micro/nano electronic devices

conventional and novel memory cells, including charge-based and non-charge-based memories, design, scaling, processing, reliability, and modeling

devices based on quantum entanglement for logic, memory, and sensing, enabling quantum technology

devices based on novel materials, such as 2D materials, heterostructures, nanowires, nanotubes, quantum dots, topological insulators, magnetic materials, and ferroelectric materials

devices for extreme conditions: cryogenic and high-temperature devices, radiation-hardened devices

fabrication technology and system-level assessment in terms of energy efficiency, robustness, reliability, scaling, packaging/cooling, and fabrication cost

micro/nano optoelectronic devices for communications, displays, imaging systems, and computation

nano and microelectronic devices for power electronics, energy management, and heat management

nanometer-scale CMOS devices: modeling, simulation, process technology, design, and manufacturing issues

non-charge based devices: spintronics, magnetic logic, and phase-transition devices

novel transport mechanisms like band-to-band tunneling, energy filtering, magnetic and spin-based transport, and ionic transport

sensors, micro/nano electromechanical systems (MEMS and NEMS), microfluidics, and BioMEMS, with emphasis on new device concepts, integrated implementations, CMOS co-integration, flexible devices, and multi-sensors on a chip

wearable electronics for healthcare applications, including diagnosis, screening, and monitoring

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the development, application, and understanding of advanced nano- and microelectronic devices and their underlying technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions relevant for SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of nano- and microelectronics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.