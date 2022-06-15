Scope

The Optoelectronics section is committed to publishing research centered on electronic devices and systems interacting with light.

Under the guidance of Dr. Aditya Mohite from Rice University, the Optoelectronics section encourages submissions across the various domains of optoelectronics.

Topics considered within the scope of this section include:

Lossev effect or radiative recombination, which can be applied in light-emitting diodes (LED), organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) and others

photoconductivity, applied, for example, in: photoresistors and charge-coupled imaging devices

photoelectric or photovoltaic effects, which can be utilized in: photodiodes, phototransistors, photomultipliers, optoisolators, and integrated optical circuit elements

Submissions should offer comprehensive, in-depth knowledge about fundamental optoelectronic processes or devices.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance optoelectronics, photoelectric or photovoltaic effects, photoconductivity, and Lossev effect or radiative recombination, contributing to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of Optoelectronics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.