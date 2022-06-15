Scope

The Power Electronics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the advancement and applications of power electronics in electrical engineering.

Led by Dr. Zhe Chen from Aalborg University, the Power Electronics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of power electronics including increasingly in power generation, transmission, distribution and utilisations, which are closely related to the future energy systems:

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

circuits, converter topologies, and systems

components, devices, and modules, such as new power semiconductor devices

modulation and control methods

optimal design and operation of power electronic systems

power electronic applications, including renewable energy integration and power systems

simulation and experimentation

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, implementation, and applications of power electronics.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance power electronics and especially those contributing to SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of power electronics to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.