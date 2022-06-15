Scope

The Wearable Electronics section is dedicated to publishing research focused on innovative wearable devices and their applications.

Led by Dr. Edward Sazonov from the University of Alabama and Dr. Walid Daoud from City University of Hong Kong, the Wearable Electronics section welcomes submissions in the various domains of wearable technology, which connect the development of advanced devices with their practical applications.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

applications of wearables in healthcare, industry, security, and other areas

artificial Intelligence in processing of the wearable device data

component integration

conformable and stretchable batteries and electrical energy storage

data security

electronic textiles

ergonomics, privacy, and social acceptance of wearables

federated learning and wearable IoT

low-power design of software and firmware

low-power electronics for wearables

methods of signal processing and machine learning

on-body communications and body sensor networks

self-powered sensors and electronics

sensors and sensor integration into wearables

soft, flexible, and stretchable electronics designed for human wear

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the design, development, and application of wearable devices and their associated technologies.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support the advancement of wearable technology, sensors, low-power electronics, flexible and stretchable electronics, component integration, electronic textiles, on-body communications, data security, self-powered sensors, ergonomics, privacy, social acceptance, software and firmware design, signal processing, machine learning, and applications in healthcare, industry, security, and other areas such as SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 9: Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure, and SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of wearable technology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.