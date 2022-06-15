Scope

The Adrenal Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing knowledge in adrenal disorders and their impact on human health.

Led by Dr. Henrik Falhammar from Karolinska Institutet, the Adrenal Endocrinology section welcomes submissions in various domains of adrenal endocrinology, which aim to enhance understanding and improve treatment outcomes for patients with adrenal disorders.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

adrenal causes of chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, mood disorders, and osteoporosis

biochemical and instrumental tools for diagnosing adrenal diseases

clinical applications of adrenal hormones

effects of altered adrenal hormone secretion on peripheral organs, systemic diseases, metabolic balance, and mental health

genetic basis of adrenal diseases

in vitro and in vivo models of adrenal diseases

new drugs for treating adrenal diseases

pathophysiology of adrenal diseases

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about primary or secondary adrenal disorders and their systemic consequences, or the adrenal hormones-related background of chronic disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Adrenal Endocrinology section does not consider studies without a foundation in adrenal function or disorders. However, submissions focusing on in vivo and in vitro model development, adrenal hormone level measurements, genetics, gene expression, or metabolomics are welcome if they are directly related to adrenal function, disorders, or the adrenal hormones-related background of chronic disorders.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of adrenal endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.