Scope

The ‘Adrenal Endocrinology’ section publishes high-quality basic, translational and clinical research across all aspects of adrenal disorders, which represent a growing part of the endocrinology and diabetology fields. Adrenal Endocrinology plays a crucial role in modern medicine and this interdisciplinary Journal is aimed to stimulate important progress in areas including, but not limited to:

- the in vitro and in vivo models of adrenal diseases

- the genetic basis of adrenal diseases

- the pathophysiology of adrenal diseases

- the effects of an altered adrenal hormones secretion on the peripheral organs, systemic diseases, metabolic balance, and mental health

- the adrenal causes of some chronic conditions (i.e. diabetes, hypertension, mood disorders, and osteoporosis)

- the biochemical and instrumental tools for diagnosing the adrenal diseases

- the new drugs for treating the adrenal diseases

- the clinical applications of adrenal hormones

All studies must give insights into primary or secondary adrenal disorders and their systemic consequences or into the adrenal hormones-related background of chronic disorders. Studies regarding only technical issues on in vivo and in vitro model development or on adrenal hormone levels measurements do not fall within the scope of this section, unless they have an immediate clinical application, and should be submitted to more specialized Journals.