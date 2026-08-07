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City University of New York
Manhattan - NY, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Cardiovascular Endocrinology
Steno Diabetes Center Copenhagen (SDCC)
Herlev, Denmark
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Endocrinology
Institute of Sociology, Faculty of Social Sciences, John Paul II Catholic University of Lublin
Lublin, Poland
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Endocrinology
University of Split
Split, Croatia
Associate Editor
Cardiovascular Endocrinology