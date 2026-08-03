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Ulster University
Coleraine, United Kingdom
Specialty Chief Editor
Gut Endocrinology
University of Palermo
Palermo, Italy
Associate Editor
Gut Endocrinology
VA Puget Sound Health Care System, Veterans Health Administration, United States Department of Veterans Affairs
Seattle, United States
Associate Editor
Gut Endocrinology
Imperial College London
London, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Gut Endocrinology