Mission & scope

Frontiers in Endocrinology is a journal that advances our understanding of the endocrine system and publishes research in novel therapies for prevalent health issues such as obesity, diabetes, disorders affecting the reproductive system, and the endocrinology of aging.

Led by Field Chief Editor Jeff M. P. Holly (University of Bristol, UK), Frontiers in Endocrinology is indexed in MEDLINE, PubMed Central (PMC), Scopus and Web of Science (SCIE), among others, and welcomes research contributions in the various domains of endocrinology, bridging the gap between basic molecular structure and cellular communication, to clinical care. Topics include:

• adrenal endocrinology

• bone research

• cancer endocrinology

• cardiovascular endocrinology

• cellular endocrinology

• clinical diabetes

• developmental endocrinology

• diabetes: molecular mechanisms

• endocrinology of aging

• experimental endocrinology

• gut endocrinology

• molecular and structural endocrinology

• neuroendocrine science

• obesity

• pediatric endocrinology

• pituitary endocrinology

• renal endocrinology

• reproduction

• systems endocrinology

• thyroid endocrinology

• translational and clinical endocrinology

In particular, the journal welcomes submissions which support and advance the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), notably SDG 3: good health and well-being, in the effort to further our understanding as well as the prevention and treatment of hormonal disorders.

Manuscripts relating to diseases or disorders that do not relate to hormones are not suitable for publication in this journal. Manuscripts reporting solely bibliometric analyses will not be considered. Authors are still welcome to submit Systematic Reviews using publicly available data, but these must adhere to the PRISMA guidelines and include a completed checklist with submission and have a conclusion related to endocrinology. Similarly meta-analyses must adhere to the PRISMA extension guidelines and include a completed checklist with submission.

Frontiers’ journals require that manuscripts primarily comprising computational studies of public data, such as NHANES or Mendelian Randomization studies, must include appropriate validation. Please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy, for more information. Manuscripts not adhering to these standards will not be considered.

Frontiers in Endocrinology is committed to advancing developments in the field of endocrinology by allowing unrestricted access to articles and communicating scientific knowledge to researchers and the public. This multidisciplinary open-access journal is at the forefront of disseminating impactful discoveries to researchers, academics, clinicians, and the public worldwide.