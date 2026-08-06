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Department of Pediatrics, Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey
New Brunswick, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Pediatric Endocrinology
Laboratory of Chemistry and Endocrinology, University Hospital of Pisa
Pisa, Italy
Associate Editor
Pediatric Endocrinology
Department of Medical Sciences, Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine, Quinnipiac University
Hamden, United States
Associate Editor
Pediatric Endocrinology
Federal University of Bahia (UFBA)
Salvador, Brazil
Associate Editor
Pediatric Endocrinology