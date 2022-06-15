Scope

The Cardiovascular Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between the cardiovascular system and endocrine processes.

Led by Dr. Gaetano Santulli from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, the Cardiovascular Endocrinology section welcomes submissions in various domains of cardiovascular endocrinology, which explore the connections between the cardiovascular system and other organs.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

angiogenesis mechanisms

angiopoietins and angiopoietin-like proteins

autonomic regulation in heart failure

blood pressure regulation

brain and heart cross-talk

cancer and cardiology

cardiac fibrosis

cardiac metabolism and bioenergetics

cellular reprogramming in heart disease

gastrointestinal disorders and cardiovascular system

genetic and epigenetic regulation of cardiovascular diseases

kidney and cardiovascular disorders

mechanisms of cardiac regeneration and repair

mitochondrial dysfunction and oxidative stress in cardiovascular disease

pulmonary hypertension

stem cell-mediated cardiovascular protection

systemic consequences of pediatric and adult cardiomyopathies

thyroid and cardiovascular system

uremic cardiomyopathy

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the interactions between the cardiovascular system and endocrine processes, as well as their implications for human health.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions that support and advance the understanding of cardiovascular endocrinology and its implications for human health, contributing to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3: ‘Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages.

The Cardiovascular Endocrinology section does not consider aspects related to endocrinology issues without a cardiovascular angle. Submissions focused solely on genetics, cell biology, body composition, or metabolism without relevance to cardiovascular endocrinology do not fall within the scope of this section. Studies that do not address the interplay between endocrine systems and cardiovascular function should be submitted to other sections or to more specialized journals.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of cardiovascular endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.