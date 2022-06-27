Scope

The ‘Cardiovascular Endocrinology’ section of Frontiers in Endocrinology publishes high-quality clinical, preclinical, and translational research across all aspects of cardiovascular endocrinology.

This interdisciplinary forum solicits significant advances in areas including, but not limited to:

Thyroid and cardiovascular system

Autonomic regulation in heart failure

Kidney and cardiovascular disorders

Mitochondrial (dys)function and oxidative stress in cardiovascular disease

Stem cell-mediated cardiovascular protection

Mechanisms underlying angiogenesis

Cellular reprogramming in heart disease

Gastrointestinal disorders and cardiovascular system

Systemic consequences of pediatric and adult cardiomyopathies

Functional role of macrophages and fibroblasts in heart failure

Genetic and epigenetic regulation of cardiovascular diseases

Uremic cardiomyopathy

Blood pressure regulation

Brain and heart cross-talk

Cardiovascular involvement in systemic disorders

Metabolic syndrome

Cardiac metabolism and bioenergetics

Angiopoietins and angiopoietin-like proteins

Pulmonary hypertension

Mechanisms of cardiac regeneration and repair

Cardiac fibrosis

Cancer and cardiology

All studies must contribute novel insights into cardiovascular endocrinology, including the cross-talk between the cardiovascular system and other organs. Aspects simply relating to endocrinology issues, without a cardiovascular angle do not fall within the scope of this section and should be submitted to another section of Frontiers in Endocrinology or to more specialized journals.