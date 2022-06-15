Scope

The Clinical Diabetes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding, prevention and treatment of diabetes and its complications.

Led by Dr. Åke Sjöholm from Division of Endocrinology and Diabetology, Department of Internal Medicine, Gävle Hospital and University of Gävle, the Clinical Diabetes section welcomes submissions in various domains of diabetes research, which aim to enhance the connection between scientific discoveries and clinical practice.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include (but are not limited to):

autoimmune mechanisms in type 1 diabetes

etiology and pathogenesis of diabetes subtypes

gastrointestinal, renal, and brain contributions to dysmetabolism

genetics of type 2 diabetes and related syndromes

impact of changing demographics on diabetes complications

macrovascular and microvascular complications

metabolic syndrome components and their individual aspects

monogenic diabetes

obesity and diabetes interactions

relationship between diabetes, inflammation, and cancer

studies on liver, pancreas, adipose tissue, and musculoskeletal system dysfunction

type 1 and type 2 diabetes combinations

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of diabetes research, its complications, and potential treatments. The central focus should diabetes as an endocrine disease. As such, the relationship between diabetes and other endocrine disorders is also of interest.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and treatment of diabetes and its complications, obesity and diabetes interactions, and the impact of changing demographics on diabetes complications, thereby contributing to the promotion of good health and well-being (SDG 3) and reducing inequalities (SDG 10) in the global population.

The Clinical Diabetes section does not consider submissions lacking a direct focus on diabetes and its complications. While research involving animal models and in vitro systems may be considered, they should show potential for rapid applicability to in vivo situations; otherwise, such studies are more suited for the 'Diabetes: Molecular Mechanisms' section. Additionally, this section does not accept submissions related to general endocrinology, unrelated metabolic disorders, or studies on nutrition and exercise without a specific connection to diabetes management or prevention.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of diabetes research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.