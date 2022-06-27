Scope

Recent update: The section Clinical Diabetes is no longer accepting Case Reports and Study Protocols as of Aug 26th, 2020. The section aims to publish major findings in the clinical science of diabetes, the etiology and pathogenesis of the major subtypes of diabetes, and the associated complications, both macrovascular (including heart attacks, strokes and peripheral vascular disease) and microvascular (including retinopathy, nephropathy, central and peripheral nervous system dysfunction and disorders of the integument and bone). Of particular interest are important current controversies in diabetes as such as its relationship to inflammation, to cancer, and the relevant treatments, as well as studies on the dual epidemics of obesity and diabetes, the emergence of the combination of type 1 and type 2 diabetes and their interactions. The impact of changing demographics and the impact on the complications of diabetes and neurological disorders are particularly pertinent. Submissions of studies likely to achieve rapid translation into clinical practice are especially encouraged. Areas of interest will include the Octet of dysfunction involving the liver, pancreas, adipose tissue and musculoskeletal system, as well as the recent additions of gastrointestinal, renal, and brain contributions to dysmetabolism. Aspects or components of the metabolic syndrome will be considered as an integrated unit, as well as for the individual components, such as dyslipidemia, hypertension, insulin resistance, obesity and factors yet to be associated with the common constellation. Articles contributing to furthering the understanding of the genetics of type 2 diabetes and its accompanying syndromes such as Alzheimer’s disease and the genetics and role of autoimmune mechanisms in type 1 diabetes are of particular interest. The major focus of this specialty section will be clinical studies. Studies in animal models and in vitro systems may only be considered if they are promising for expedited applicability to the in vivo situation. Otherwise, the section 'Diabetes: Molecular Mechanisms' is the dedicated and more appropriate section for such types of basic/translational research studies. Clinical Diabetes also encompasses research on the application of new technologies for the delivery of insulin and other possible peptides such as glucagon and somatostatin and for continuous monitoring and closing the loop of the artificial pancreas. Articles on islet regeneration and replication as well as novel techniques for isolating and expansion of islets will be welcomed, as will studies on oxidative/nitrosative stress and inflammation and the identification of novel therapies to combat these. In the clinic, the use of modern technology for ways and means of information transfer and studies which enhance outreach are welcome. Means of quantification of quality of life and its enhancement, including the comorbidities of diabetes such as anxiety, depression and sleep disturbance are of particular interest. Clinical Diabetes serves as a vehicle for accelerating communication between scientists and clinicians globally, providing a means of communication that should short circuit the onerous traditional submission and review systems. Our ultimate goal is to enhance the quality of research in the basic science and clinical care of diabetes, and to create an extended Frontiers family of clinical scientists globally sharing our mission to cure diabetes and its comorbidities and prevent its complications.