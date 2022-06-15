Scope

Developmental endocrinology is a specialized branch of endocrinology that focuses on the development of the endocrine system and hormonal regulation of development across various stages of animal life, from prenatal development through childhood and adolescence. This field is pivotal for understanding the complex endocrine actions and interactions that govern growth and developmental processes in both normal and pathological states.

Under the leadership of Dr. Wei Ge from the University of Macau, the Developmental Endocrinology section is dedicated to advancing our knowledge in the field encompassing both fundamental discoveries and clinical applications.

We welcome submissions in various domains of endocrine development and functions, including but not limited to the following topics:

cellular and molecular basis: Studies focusing on the cellular and molecular underpinnings of endocrine organ development and function

endocrine dysfunctions: Studies of how endocrine imbalances and dysfunctions affect animal development and postnatal growth

environmental impact: Investigations of how environmental endocrine disruptors influence endocrine development and functioning

genetic and epigenetic control: Research on genetic and epigenetic mechanisms that govern the development and functionality of endocrine organs

hormonal regulation: Investigations into how hormones influence the development of various organ systems

maternal and placental influences: Exploration of the effects of maternal and placental hormones on fetal development and their subsequent impact on postnatal health

metabolic regulation: Studies on developmental changes in metabolism and the role of the endocrine system therein

puberty and its disorders: Insights into the onset of puberty and associated disorders, such as precocious and delayed puberty

sexual development and gametogenesis: Research on the endocrine control mechanisms involved in sex development and gametogenesis

The Developmental Endocrinology section welcomes both basic and clinical studies that provide insights into endocrine development in all animals, including humans. We are particularly interested in submissions that offer a developmental perspective on endocrine system and its functions. Please note that studies lacking these core elements may not align with the section's focus and thus may not be considered.

We encourage submissions that align with and support United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG3): Good Health and Well-being, particularly those that address how endocrine development impacts health, disorder management, diagnostic approaches, and therapeutic interventions.