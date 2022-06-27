Scope

The ‘Developmental Endocrinology’ section of Frontiers in Endocrinology publishes high-quality basic, comparative, and clinical/translational research across all stages of the endocrine animal development from a one-cell zygote to the neonate, including but not limited to:

· At the molecular level, all gene expressions and regulations, epigenetics/genome imprinting, hormone/growth factors secretion and regulation (from the mother or from the embryo) and organelle role (in particular the mitochondria)

· At the cellular level, stem cells properties, inter and intracellular communication, cell growth and differentiation, cellular movement/migration

· At the organ level, development of organs and organ systems (organogenesis) including (but not limited to): blood, heart and circulatory system, digestive system, reparatory system, urinary system, reproductive systems, nervous systems

· At the organism level, interaction with the environment and in particular with the mother

Additionally, all developmental diseases including genetic or epigenetic endocrine-related disorders, environmental toxicity (linked to congenital malformation), and linked to the mother’s health (e.g., obesity, diabetes, endocrine diseases), as well as diagnosis and treatments are also welcome.