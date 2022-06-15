Scope

The Diabetes: Molecular Mechanisms section is dedicated to publishing research focused on advancing the understanding of molecular aspects of type 1 and type 2 diabetes and potential therapies.

Led by Dr. Guy Rutter from Imperial College London and Dr. Jared Rutter from The University of Utah, the Diabetes: Molecular Mechanisms section welcomes submissions in various domains of diabetes research, which aim to enhance knowledge of fundamental aspects of disease processes and potential treatments.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

basic metabolism and metabolic regulation

control of adipose tissue development and differentiation

control of feeding and satiety and its relationship to tissue damage in type 2 diabetes

deployment of novel technologies e.g. CRISPR /Cas9, or multi-omics analyses

disease complications, such as nephropathy, neuropathy, and retinopathy

epigenetics and genomics

functional genomics and genetic models of gene function/dysfunction

intracellular organelle function and stasis

omics studies, including transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics

receptor-ligand interactions and intracellular signaling

systems level regulation of glucose metabolism and inter-organ communication

translational models and high throughput screens of credible targets

β cell failure in type 1 and type 2 diabetes and immune mechanisms of pancreatic β cell destruction

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about molecular mechanisms and potential therapies related to type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of molecular mechanisms and potential therapies related to type 1 and type 2 diabetes, contributing to SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Diabetes: Molecular Mechanisms section does not consider clinical research studies, epidemiological studies, or studies primarily focused on renal function, heart failure, or brain injury that are unrelated to diabetes. Research without a relevance to diabetes or its molecular mechanisms is outside the scope of this section. However, studies on disease complications, such as nephropathy, neuropathy, and retinopathy, which are related to diabetes, are considered within the scope of this section. Clinical trials that are directly related to diabetes and its molecular mechanisms are also welcome.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of diabetes research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.