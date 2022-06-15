Scope

The Gut Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the intricate connections between the gastrointestinal endocrine system and whole-body physiology.

Led by Dr. Nigel Irwin from Ulster University, the Gut Endocrinology section welcomes submissions in various domains of gastrointestinal endocrinology, which explore the complex interactions between the gut and other organs, as well as the influence of gut microbiota on endocrine signaling.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

endocrine effects of gut surgery

focus on human health

fundamental investigation of the gut endocrine system

gastrointestinal receptor systems affecting endocrine signaling

gut communication with organs such as liver, brain, pancreas, bone, and adipose tissue

impact of gut diseases on organ endocrinology

interactions between the gut endocrine system and the enteric nervous system

interplay between products of digestion and the gut endocrine system

the relationship between the gastrointestinal microbiome, metabolome and the gut endocrine system in health and disease

the role of gut microbiota in endocrine signaling

understanding the effects of drugs and diet on the gut endocrine system

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the endocrinology of the gut as a key outcome or focus, with an emphasis on the interplay between the gut and other systems.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Gut Endocrinology section does not consider work that lacks a key focus on endocrinology of the gut, such as studies solely on microbiota or bowel diseases without reference to the endocrine system. However, submissions that explore the role of gut microbiota in endocrine signaling, are welcome. Additionally, submissions focused on epidemiology, liver diseases, cancer research, hypertension, or medical prognosis are outside the core scope of gut endocrine function and related physiological processes, unless they specifically address the interplay between the gut endocrine system and other organs or systems, or the impact of gut diseases on organ endocrinology.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of gastrointestinal endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.