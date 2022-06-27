Scope

The Gut Endocrinology section within the Frontiers in Endocrinology journal publishes high-quality fundamental, basic, applied, and translational clinical research across the field of gastrointestinal endocrinology. The importance of this section is highlighted by the cascade of evidence that links gastrointestinal endocrinology to the whole-body physiology. For example, the increasing interest in the understanding of the role of the gut microbiota in generating signals that affect the endocrinology of the gut and how the gut communicates with other organs and affects the metabolism. Traditionally in humans, the gut was viewed as an inaccessible organ to carry out complex research with the advent of new technologies such as gut microfluidics, however, this is rapidly changing.

Through the recognized Frontiers open-access platform we welcome manuscripts to our dedicated section relating to Gut Endocrinology. The following are example areas that will be included:

· Gut communication with other organs for example liver, brain, pancreas, bone, and adipose tissue

· The gut microbiota and how it influences gut endocrine signaling

· Fundamental investigation of the gut endocrine system

· Gastrointestinal receptor systems that affect endocrine signaling

· Interplay between products of digestion and the gut endocrine system

· How disease of the gut affects the endocrinology of the organ

· The interplay between the gut endocrine system and the enteric nervous system

· Understanding the interplay between drugs and diet and the gut endocrine system

· The endocrine effects of gut surgery

· with a focus on human health.

Work that will be out of scope includes investigations that do not have the endocrinology of the gut as a key outcome or focus to the work. For example, manuscripts that focus solely on the microbiota or a disease of the bowel without reference to the endocrine system.

This journal looks forward to establishing this new important field.