Scope

Molecular and Structural Endocrinology publishes significant basic research (original as well as reviews) on molecular and mechanistic aspects of hormone, growth factor and cytokine action and secretion, with special emphasis on the link between structure and function. Examples of relevant topics are:

• Three-dimensional structures of hormones, growth factors and their receptors and binding proteins;

• Mechanisms of receptor binding, activation and signal transduction;

• Quantitative aspects (including systems-level approaches) of receptor activation and signal transduction including kinetics and mathematical modelling;

• Regulation of cellular processes, e.g., the cell cycle and gene expression; membrane trafficking /endocytosis including role of SNARE proteins;

• Mechanisms of signalling specificity and differential signalling;

• Comparative biology and evolutionary aspects of hormones, growth factors and cytokines and their receptors and binding proteins.

The molecular basis of endocrine disease mechanisms is also very relevant, such as:

• Structural aspects of pathological changes to growth factors, their receptors and downstream signalling proteins.

Extension of basic findings to medicinal chemistry and pharmacology is also encouraged.