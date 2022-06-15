Scope

The Molecular and Structural Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the molecular and mechanistic aspects of hormone, growth factor, and cytokine action and secretion.

Led by Dr. Debbie C. Thurmond from the Arthur Riggs Diabetes & Metabolism Research Institute of the City of Hope Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA, the Molecular and Structural Endocrinology section welcomes submissions in various domains of endocrinology, which connect structure and function.

Allosteric interactions that impact sub/cellular functions related to endocrine function and metabolism

Molecular mechanisms of receptor binding, activation, and signal transduction

Molecular mechanisms of signaling specificity and differential signaling

Quantitative aspects of receptor activation and signal transduction, including kinetics and mathematical modeling

Regulation of cellular processes, such as the cell cycle, mitochondrial function, vesicle trafficking mechanisms (exo/endocytosis), and extracellular vesicles

Structural aspects of pathological changes to hormones, growth factors, cytokines, their receptors, and downstream signaling proteins

Three-dimensional structures of hormones, growth factors, cytokines, their receptors, and binding proteins

Topics in scope

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the molecular basis of endocrine disease mechanisms and the extension of basic findings to medicinal chemistry and pharmacology.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Out of scope

The Molecular and Structural Endocrinology section does not consider studies primarily focused on disease-specific topics without a clear connection to molecular and mechanistic aspects of hormone, growth factor, and cytokine action and secretion. Additionally, research on biomarkers and amino acid metabolism without a foundation in endocrine mechanisms falls outside the scope of this section. This section does not accept systematic reviews and meta-analyses, Mendelian randomization studies, prospective cohort studies, bibliometric analyses, and reviews by people who have not contributed significantly to the topic being reviewed.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of endocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.