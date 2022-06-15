Scope

The Neuroendocrine Science section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interplay between the nervous system, endocrine organs and the immune system.

Led by Dr. Hubert Vaudry from Université de Rouen Normandie, the Neuroendocrine Science section welcomes submissions in various domains of neuroendocrinology, which explore the connections between the nervous system, endocrine organs, and their effects on physiological processes.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

action of hormones and cytokines on the brain

action of hormones on mood and behaviors

action of neurotransmitters and neuropeptides on endocrine glands

central control of puberty and reproduction

comparative genomic studies of neuropeptides and their receptors

molecular mechanisms of seasonal and circadian rhythms

novel functions of neuropeptides

production of hormone-like molecules (neuropeptides, neurosteroids, adipokines, cytokines, ...) by nerve cells

regulation of food consumption and energy homeostasis

stress and the hypothalamo-pituitary adrenal axis

the interplay between the nervous system and the the endocrine system (neuro-immuno-endocrinology concept)

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the functioning of neuroendocrine systems at the molecular, cellular, and organismal level, as well as translational and clinical studies related to neuroendocrine disorders.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

The Neuroendocrine Science section does not consider clinical case studies or traditional Chinese medicine, as these topics fall outside the primary focus on neuroendocrine interactions and mechanisms. However, submissions related to hormone therapy, inflammatory cytokines, and energy metabolism may be considered if they emphasize the neuroendocrine aspects of the research and contribute to the understanding of the interplay between the nervous system and endocrine organs.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of neuroendocrinology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.