Scope

Globally, obesity is at epidemic levels and threatens to undermine the major advances in human health and life expectancy that have occurred in the last century. The presence of obesity impacts on the development and progression of most diseases, not limited to diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and arthritis. It substantially impacts fertility, pregnancy and newborn outcomes, and early childhood health. It frequently affects some of the most vulnerable people in our community where disparities in access to health care exist: people with severe mental illness, intellectual disability and the poor. Those afflicted by obesity suffer not only poorer health outcomes, but social stigma that affects socioeconomic outcomes.

Obesity covers the broad scope of research fields, from basic molecular and cellular research through to clinical research, clinical care, research in best practice and obesity management, psychological determinants and psychological care, in addition to some of the most crucial public health issues. The journal, thus, welcomes outstanding contributions in any domain of obesity. Based on the publication of rigorous research, we thrive to achieve an impact on the global agenda of obesity.