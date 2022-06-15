Scope

The Obesity section is dedicated to publishing high quality basic and clinical research focused on understanding and addressing the global obesity epidemic and its consequences on human health.

Led by Prof. Katherine Samaras from St Vincent's Hospital Sydney and the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, the Obesity section welcomes submissions in various domains of obesity research, which connect diverse perspectives to tackle this endemic complex issue.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

best practices in obesity management and treatment

clinical research on obesity-related diseases and conditions

molecular and cellular mechanisms underlying obesity

pathophysiological studies in obesity and its complications

psychological factors and care related to obesity

public health approaches to obesity prevention and intervention

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of obesity, its causes, consequences, and potential solutions.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding and addressing of the global obesity epidemic, its consequences on human health, and promoting well-being for all ages (SDG 3), while also considering the broader implications on sustainable development and responsible consumption and production (SDG 12).

The Obesity section does not consider studies primarily focused on unrelated medical conditions, unless they have a direct connection to obesity or its underlying mechanisms. For example, research on endocrine disorders, hypertension, or hypothyroidism may be considered if they are fundamentally linked to obesity outcomes in the hypotheses.

Purely bibliometric studies, or analyses of publicly available datasets such as NHANES or studies employing Mendelian Randomization, will not be considered unless accompanied by independent experimental validation or novel mechanistic insight. Submissions that rely solely on secondary data without generating new conclusions relevant to obesity and endocrine physiology are out of scope for this section. Authors wishing to submit systematic reviews or meta-analyses based on publicly available data must adhere strictly to PRISMA guidelines and include the corresponding checklist upon submission. For computational studies, please refer to the Frontiers Standards for research methodology policy; manuscripts not meeting these requirements will not be considered.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of obesity research to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.