Scope

The mission of the Pediatric Endocrinology section is to advance research in pediatric endocrinology and serve as a practical guide for pediatric endocrinologists in a research or academic setting, or in an office or hospital practice. The section aims to disseminate new basic and clinical knowledge in endocrine disease in childhood by publishing original, peer reviewed articles that answer relevant questions in pediatric endocrinology and deliver the latest research and clinical trial results. The focus of the section will be to publish research that spans the translational continuum by pursuing themes which combine both basic and clinical research. The section provides a publication forum for the international pediatric endocrinology community to further our understanding of how experimental knowledge supports the latest advances in endocrine clinical research and practice and medical innovation.

Regular features of special interest, especially for practicing pediatric endocrinologists, will include original research, reviews, systematic reviews, perspectives, clinical practice guidelines (aka policy and practice reviews), case reports, and other article types. Due to the integrative nature of the section, the scope of articles considered will be broad and include original basic research ranging from subcellular mechanisms to whole animal physiology and original reports of the most important advances in patient-oriented endocrine and metabolic research. Topics of particular interest include but are not limited to:

• Normal/pathological growth and growth factors

• Sexual differentiation and development (disorders of sex development)

• Puberty and reproduction

• Metabolic disorders and diabetes

• Body fat, lipid metabolism and childhood obesity

• Gland disorders (Adrenal, Pituitary, Thyroid)

• Sexual dysfunctions

• Calcium, phosphorus, vitamin D and bone metabolism (bone and mineral metabolism)

• Genetic abnormalities associated with hormonal disorders

• Fetal development

• Pediatric endocrine tumors

The section will foster the need of pediatric endocrinologists to stay current and informed of the most recent developments in the field. Research applying new technologies and clinical trial data will be particularly welcome, and case reports and controversies will be included where they illustrate particular issues or in areas where there is unresolved debate.

Given the rapid expansion of the field of pediatric endocrinology and the pace of technological development, we welcome submissions from researchers and pediatric endocrinologists seeking an authoritative and high quality journal with a focus in this area.