Scope

The Reproduction section is dedicated to publishing research focused on the interdisciplinary study of reproductive physiology and endocrinology.

Led by Dr. Claus Yding Andersen from the University of Copenhagen and Dr. Richard Ivell from the University of Nottingham, the Reproduction section welcomes submissions in the various domains of reproductive research, which connect diverse aspects of the field to address both basic and clinical perspectives.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

development of the embryo and fetus from conception to birth

differentiation of gonads and gonadal dependent physiology from infancy to old age

normal and abnormal reproductive cycles, pregnancy, and lactation

pathologies and treatments related to the reproductive system, including animal or cell models to understand reproductive system physiology, and partial or complete reproductive senescence

production and function of male and female gametes

reproductive endocrinology in animals and in humans (also in connection with assisted reproduction)

roles of gametes and hormones in fertility and contraception

synthesis, transport, and effect of hormones and growth factors generated by reproductive organs

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of reproductive physiology and endocrinology, emphasizing studies and ideas that integrate new information and have translational potential.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the focus areas of reproductive health, gender equality, and responsible consumption and production, contributing to the achievement of SDGs 3, 5, and 12.

The Reproduction section does not consider submissions focused on medical imaging, hormone therapy, obesity and BMI, stress and mental health, or infectious diseases, unless they have a demonstrated significant impact on reproductive processes or outcomes. However, studies that explore the effects of hormone therapy on reproductive organs, the impact of obesity and BMI on fertility, or the influence of stress and mental health on reproductive cycles, pregnancy, and lactation may be considered if they provide a clear connection to reproductive physiology and endocrinology. Studies without a relevance to reproductive biology or medicine are outside the scope of this section.

Purely bibliometric studies, or secondary analyses of publicly available databases using techniques such as Mendelian Randomization which do not also include independent experimental verification will not be considered. This includes studies of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) which must provide new conclusions or be supported with new experimental findings. NHANES studies without clear experimental findings associated with endocrine physiology, would be better suited to Reproductive Epidemiology, Frontiers in Reproductive Health.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of reproduction for researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.