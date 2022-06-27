Scope

Reproduction is a specialty which encompasses a wide area of modern Physiology and Endocrinology. It includes the production and function of the male and female gametes and their roles in fertility and contraception, as well as the synthesis, transport and effects of the various hormones and growth factors generated by the reproductive organs. It captures the development of the embryo and fetus from conception to birth, as well as the differentiation of gonads and gonadal dependent physiology from infancy, through puberty, and into old age. It includes normal and abnormal reproductive cycles, pregnancy and lactation, their pathologies and treatments.

Methodologically, the field of reproduction is best served by an interdisciplinary approach, capturing modern systems biology, with proteomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, as well as genetics, and including more traditional molecular, cell biological, physiological, and behavioural techniques. Reproductive endocrinology addresses circulatory, paracrine and autocrine impacts and involves hormone transport, receptor interaction and intracellular signalling. There are also significant overlaps with the neuroendocrine and immune systems. Increasingly, epidemiological studies are becoming important to investigate more subtle aspects of reproduction and its pathologies in the context of larger populations, for example in regard to lifestyle or environmental impacts. Whilst human reproduction is of obvious importance, studies on relevant animal models, on commercially valuable species, on companion animals, as well as on wildlife species can be equally important.

With this new journal section we want to emphasize particularly those studies and ideas which integrate, rather than fragment new information, and which from a basic or a clinical perspective can project translational potential, for example, in the better management of infertility or in fertility preservation.

This is a large field of research in which the only limiting factors will be quality, relevance, and innovation. This new specialty section on Reproduction welcomes original research articles, short rapid communications of particularly exciting findings, reviews, commentaries and hypotheses, following the criteria well established by the Frontiers journals.