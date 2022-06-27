Scope

The section Systems Endocrinology welcomes original research or reviews focused on use of “omics” approaches to understand endocrine and metabolic regulation and disease. Descriptions of innovative methodologies and integrated network approaches are of particular interest. Research questions may address the diverse biological questions within endocrinology and metabolism in cells, organoids, model organisms and man. We welcome articles in the following genres:

• Hypothesis-generating experiments, applying untargeted and targeted profiling

• Research based on genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, metabolomic and/or microbiomic techniques. This includes the use of “omic” data to inform biomarker discovery e.g. for diagnostics

• Innovative methodology enabling the field through integration of complex datasets, network mapping and computational modelling

• Utilisation of imaging technologies to understand endocrine signalling at an organ and whole body level