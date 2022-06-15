Scope

The Systems Endocrinology section is dedicated to publishing research focused more broadly on a complete system of endocrine signalling rather than the individual parts.

Led by Dr. Darko Stefanovski from the University of Pennsylvania, the Systems Endocrinology section welcomes submissions in various domains of endocrinology and metabolism, which connect diverse biological questions and innovative methodologies.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

hypothesis-generating experiments using untargeted and targeted profiling

innovative methodology for integrating complex datasets, network mapping, and computational modelling

mathematical modeling of endocrine systems

research employing high-throughput data analysis such as genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, metabolomic, and microbiomic techniques, including biomarker discovery for diagnostics

utilization of imaging technologies to understand endocrine signaling at organ and whole-body levels

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the integration of omics approaches and methodologies in endocrinology and metabolism research.

In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of endocrine and metabolic regulation and disease, contributing to good health and well-being (SDG 3), and promoting innovative methodologies for sustainable development (SDG 9).

The Systems Endocrinology section does not consider submissions focused on epidemiology, clinical diagnosis, or nutritional deficiencies without a fundamental basis in endocrine function. However, the section will consider submissions related to metabolic disorders if they have a clear connection to endocrine systems and employ omics approaches in their research.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of endocrinology and metabolism to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.