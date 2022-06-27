shaun adams
Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Griffith University
Nathan, Australia
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Ankara Haci Bayram Veli University
Ankara, Türkiye
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
University of York
York, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Senckenberg Research Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment (S-HEP)
Tübingen, Germany
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Interdisciplinary Center for Archaeology and Evolution of Human Behaviour, Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Algarve
Faro, Portugal
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
University of Bologna
Bologna, Italy
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Institute of Archaeology, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences
Beijing, China
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Independent researcher
Shatin, Hong Kong, SAR China
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Hanyang University
Seoul, Republic of Korea
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
University of Cincinnati
Cincinnati, United States
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Institute of Archaeology of the Praha (ASCR)
Prague, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
University of Basel
Basel, Switzerland
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Shandong University (Qingdao)
Qingdao, China
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
Cardiff University
Cardiff, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis
UMR5023 Laboratoire d'Ecologie des Hydrosystemes Naturels Anthropises (LEHNA)
Villeurbanne, France
Community Reviewer
Archaeological Isotope Analysis