Scope

The Archeobotany section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the multi-dimensional character of people-plant interactions throughout human history.

Led by Dr. Alison Crowther from The University of Queensland, the Archeobotany section welcomes submissions in the various domains of paleoethnobotany, which explore the diverse aspects of people-plant engagements in different cultural and geographical settings in the past.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

decoration, gardens, and ornamentation

exchange, commodification, and trade

food, fodder, and fuel

indigenous and decolonized perspectives on plant use in the past

landscape-scale processes, namely, people-altered ecologies

long-term agricultural history, including the cultivation and domestication of plants, as well as dispersal of crops and associated agricultural practices

medicine, ritual, and psychoactive properties

methodological consolidation, advancement, and experimentation

plant exploitation, management, and resource intensification

plant processing, cooking, and consumption, including the emergence of local and regional culinary traditions

social significance of plants within different cultural settings

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the various aspects of people-plant interactions in the context of human history. In particular, the section welcomes submissions which support and advance the understanding of people-plant interactions, long-term agricultural history, food security, sustainable land use, and cultural diversity (SDGs 2, 11, 12, and 15).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of paleoethnobotany to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.