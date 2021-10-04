Scope

The Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the human condition as it resides at the intersection of past environments, biology, and culture.

Led by Dr. Pamela L. Geller from the University of Miami, the Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology section welcomes submissions in the various domains of bioarchaeology, osteoarchaeology, and paleopathology, which contribute to a deeper understanding of human biology, health, activities, and behaviour.

Topics considered in the scope of this section advance theorizing, methodological innovation, and consolidation of a bioethos:

ancient genomes and proteins (specifically related to kinship studies, health and disease, and sex estimation)

bioarchaeology and/of care

bioarchaeology broadly construed (e.g., including but not limited to both biological and socio-cultural constructions of age, sex and gender, growth, development, in/equality, trauma)

biological affinity using cranial and dental traits (e.g., craniometrics, skeletal discrete traits, dental metrics and non-metrics)

community-based bioarchaeology (e.g., Indigenous and/or descendant perspectives)

dental health, disease, diet (e.g., oral pathology, developmental disorders, calculus and microparticles, oral microbiomes)

isotopic bioarchaeology, inclusive of radiogenic and stable isotopes

paleodemography

paleopathology and paleoepidemiology (both contextualized individual and population-based case studies)

paleotoxicology

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDGs (e.g. SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being, SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, and SDG 15: Life on Land).

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of bioarchaeology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.