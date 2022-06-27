alexandra anders
Eötvös Loránd University
Budapest, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Eötvös Loránd University
Budapest, Hungary
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Arizona State University
Tempe, United States
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of Michigan–Dearborn
Dearborn, United States
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Department of Archaeology, Faculty of Arts and Philosophy, Ghent University
Ghent, Belgium
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Melbourne Dental School, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences, University of Melbourne
Melbourne, Australia
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Deutsches Archäologisches Institut
Berlin, Germany
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Department of Anthropology and Geography, College of Arts and Sciences, University of Alaska Anchorage
Anchorage, United States
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Institute of Archaeology, Faculty of Social & Historical Sciences, University College London
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Durham University
Durham, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
British Institute at Ankara
London, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Charlotte, United States
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Faculty of Science, Masaryk University
Brno, Czechia
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of Otago
Dunedin, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Bournemouth University
Poole, United Kingdom
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Edinburg, United States
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
The University of Auckland
Auckland, New Zealand
Community Reviewer
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology