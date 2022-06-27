pamela l. geller
University of Miami
Coral Gables, United States
Specialty Chief Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Faculty of Science, Liverpool John Moores University
Liverpool, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of South Dakota
Vermillion, United States
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of Florida
Gainesville, United States
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of Reading
Reading, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Syracuse University
Syracuse, United States
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of Rovira i Virgili
Tarragona, Spain
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro, United States
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
Bournemouth University
Poole, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
University of Staffordshire
Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
George Mason University
Fairfax, United States
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology
The University of Queensland
Brisbane, Australia
Associate Editor
Human Bioarchaeology and Paleopathology