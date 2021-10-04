Scope

The Landscape and Geological Processes section is dedicated to publishing research focused on exploring the relationship between humans and their natural environment throughout history.

Led by Dr. Francesco Berna from Simon Fraser University, the Landscape and Geological Processes section welcomes submissions in the various domains of geoarchaeology, which contribute to understanding the complex interactions between humans and landscapes in diverse cultural and geographical settings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

fluvial isostatic/eustatic changing

geomorphology

palynology

sedimentology

tephrochronology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the landscape and geological processes in the context of human history, emphasizing the importance of these processes in shaping both the environment and human societies.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 13: Climate Action and SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of geoarchaeology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.