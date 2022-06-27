Main content

Specialty chief editor francesco berna Simon Fraser University Burnaby , Canada Specialty Chief Editor Landscape and Geological Processes

Scope The Landscape and Geological Processes section of Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology publishes high-quality geoarchaeological studies of relevance associated with archaeological and historical contexts extending from the Pleistocene origins of early humans up to the recent past. The study of geoarchaeology and human’s relationship with the natural landscape is a fundamental field within environmental archaeology that seeks to understand not just how humanity has shaped the landscape, but how the landscape has shaped humanity’s past. The Landscape and Geological Processes section will be inclusive and encompass the diversity of human-landscape interactions in different cultural and geographical settings in the past. The Landscape and Geological Processes section solicits submissions presenting advances in areas of significance for environmental archaeology including, but not limited to: - Sedimentology - Geomorphology - Palynology - Tephrochronology - Fluvial Isostatic/Eustatic Changing All studies must contribute to the advance of Landscape and geological studies in the context of human history. Reports focused solely on landscape change in palaeoclimatic, palaeoenvironmental, ecological or palaeontological contexts without a direct connection to the human past do not fall within the scope of this section and are more appropriate for Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution or Frontiers in Earth Science.

Facts Short name Front. Environ. Archaeol.

Abbreviation fearc

Indexed in CrossRef, CLOCKSS, OpenAIRE, Google Scholar

Submission Landscape and Geological Processes welcomes submissions of the following article types: Brief Research Report, Case Report, Classification, Clinical Trial, Correction, Editorial, General Commentary, Hypothesis & Theory, Methods, Mini Review, Opinion, Original Research, Perspective, Review, Systematic Review, Technology and Code. All manuscripts must be submitted directly to the section Landscape and Geological Processes, where they are peer-reviewed by the Associate and Review Editors of the specialty section.

Open access statement Frontiers' philosophy is that all research is for the benefit of humankind. Research is the product of an investment by society and therefore its fruits should be returned to all people without borders or discrimination, serving society universally and in a transparent fashion. That is why Frontiers provides online free and open access to all of its research publications. For more information on open access click here. Open access funder and institutional mandates Frontiers is fully compliant with open access mandates, by publishing its articles under the Creative Commons Attribution licence (CC-BY). Funder mandates such as those by the Wellcome Trust (UK), National Institutes of Health (USA) and the Australian Research Council (Australia) are fully compatible with publishing in Frontiers. Authors retain copyright of their work and can deposit their publication in any repository. The work can be freely shared and adapted provided that appropriate credit is given and any changes specified.

Copyright statement Under the Frontiers Conditions for Website Use and the Frontiers General Conditions for Authors, authors of articles published in Frontiers journals retain copyright on their articles, except for any third-party images and other materials added by Frontiers, which are subject to copyright of their respective owners. Authors are therefore free to disseminate and re-publish their articles, subject to any requirements of third-party copyright owners and subject to the original publication being fully cited. Visitors may also download and forward articles subject to the citation requirements and subject to any fees Frontiers may charge for downloading licenses. The ability to copy, download, forward or otherwise distribute any materials is always subject to any copyright notices displayed. Copyright notices must be displayed prominently and may not be obliterated, deleted or hidden, totally or partially.