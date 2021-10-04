Scope

The Zooarchaeology section is dedicated to publishing research focused on understanding the evolution of human-animal interactions across the globe throughout (pre)history.

Led by Prof. Cheryl Makarewicz from the University of Kiel and the University of Haifa, the Zooarchaeology section welcomes submissions that employ established and novel faunal analytical approaches to explore the human-animal relational in diverse cultural, economic, and environmental settings.

Topics considered in the scope of this section include:

the articulation of varied animal exploitation practices with subsistence, society and symbol

human-prey interactions in both terrestrial and aquatic environments

niche construction, animal management, and domestication processes

the role of animals in shaping foodways and cuisine traditions

biomolecular approaches including stable isotope analysis, proteomics, and genomics that complement zooarchaeological data sets

paleoecology and applied zooarchaeology

Submissions should provide detailed, in-depth knowledge about the multi-dimensional character of human-animal interactions throughout human history.

The section welcomes submissions which support and advance the SDG: SDG 15: Life on Land.

This multidisciplinary section is at the forefront of disseminating and communicating cutting-edge scientific knowledge and impactful discoveries in the field of environmental archaeology to researchers, industry, policymakers, and the public worldwide.