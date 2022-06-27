Scope

The Zooarchaeology section of Frontiers in Environmental Archaeology publishes high-quality zooarchaeological studies of relevance to associated with archaeological and historical contexts extending from the Pleistocene origins of early humans up to the recent past. Zooarchaeology is a fundamental field within Environmental Archaeology that seeks to understand the multi-dimensional character of human-animal interactions throughout human history. The Zooarchaeology section will be inclusive and encompass the diversity of human-animal engagements in different cultural and geographical settings in the past.

The Zooarchaeology section solicits submissions presenting advances in areas of significance for Environmental Archaeology including, but not limited to:

- Animal Husbandry practices

- Animal Exploitation

- Human impacts on Animals

- Pastoralism

- Archaeological Data on hunting and butchering of animals

- Trade of animals and animal products

- The use of animal derived products in the construction of tools and items

- ZooMS

All studies must contribute to the advance of Zooarchaeological studies in the context of human history. Reports focused solely on animal evolution and animal history in palaeoclimatic, palaeoenvironmental, ecological or palaeontological contexts without a direct connection to the human past do not fall within the scope of this section and are more appropriate for Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution, Frontiers in Earth Science or Frontiers in Animal Science.